NetChoice Sues To Halt NY's Social Media Warning Law

By Lauren Berg ( November 13, 2026, 11:32 PM EST) -- Tech trade group NetChoice urged a New York federal judge Friday to strike down a state law that will soon require social media platforms to display mental health warning labels, arguing that, like a similar measure enjoined in Colorado, the mandate unconstitutionally compels companies "to speak the state's preferred message."...
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