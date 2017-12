40 Years Of FCPA: Cross-Border Efforts And Growing Risk

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:45 PM EST) -- Leading up to the 40th anniversary of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act on Dec. 19, this Expert Analysis series features reflections from attorneys who have played a role in the evolution of FCPA enforcement, defense and compliance.



Patrick Stokes



Zachariah Lloyd Enacted in 1977 in the wake of Watergate and congressional findings that numerous U.S. companies paid millions of dollars to foreign officials to secure business, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act showed only hints of its potential over the next two decades.[1] The 2000s, however, saw...

