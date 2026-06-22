Small Firms Hit Hardest As Data Breaches Surged In 2025

Cyberattacks targeting law firms remained widespread in 2025, with smaller firms accounting for the majority of reported breaches, according to a Law360 Pulse analysis. The pace shows little sign of easing...
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