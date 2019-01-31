Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

10 Lessons From US Indictments Of State-Sponsored Hackers

By Kim Peretti, Emily Poole and Nameir Abbas January 31, 2019, 1:24 PM EST

Law360 (January 31, 2019, 1:24 PM EST) -- 2018 was a banner year for criminal indictments of state-sponsored actors, with double the number of indictments for cybercriminal activity compared to the historical total. The U.S. Department of Justice announced...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular