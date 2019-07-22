Equifax To Pay Up To $700M To Settle Data Breach Probes

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT) -- Credit reporting giant Equifax Inc. said Monday that it has agreed to pay up to $700 million to settle federal and state investigations and consumer claims stemming from a breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other personal data for nearly 150 million people. Equifax said Monday that the settlement would resolve nationwide multidistrict litigation brought by consumers and investigations by the FTC, the CFPB and all 50 state attorneys general. (AP) The settlement, which still needs court approval, would resolve nationwide multidistrict litigation filed by consumers in the wake of the breach and settle investigations from the U.S. Federal Trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS