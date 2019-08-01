A Welcome Turning Of The Tide On State Preemption Of Cities

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- With all of the drama ceaselessly unfolding in the nation’s capital, people could hardly be faulted for not noticing that another spate of state legislative sessions has come and gone across the country. But for cities and their advocates, this past spring may have been one of the more significant legislative seasons in years, possibly marking a turning of the tide in state interference with local democracy. Over at least the past decade, every state legislative season has seen the enactment of provisions curtailing or wholesale removing (“preempting”) the power of cities — with a particularly troubling trend of laws authorizing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS