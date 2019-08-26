AGs, Carriers' Cooperation Won't Stem Robocall Litigation

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A new information-sharing partnership between major phone carriers and attorneys general across the country is expected to expedite the tracking and prosecution of robocall scammers and the networks that enable them, but questions remain about how it will work in practice, experts said. The partnership positions phone carriers and regulators as allies in the fight against illegal phone traffic, but there is uncertainty about how rigorously carriers will participate and how the agreement will affect robocall-related litigation. “What this seemingly does is it aligns the carriers and regulators — in this case the states — to be able to block and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS