T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Trial Kicks Off Without Openings

Law360, New York (December 9, 2019, 10:30 PM EST) -- On day one of the Sprint-T-Mobile megamerger trial, a Manhattan federal judge on Monday surprised attorneys on both sides by doing away with opening arguments, kick-starting the proceedings by booting at least one CEO from the room and hearing from three witnesses. The antitrust bench trial is weighing the fate of the federally approved merger between the United States' third- and fourth-largest mobile wireless carriers, T-Mobile and Sprint, respectively, that has been challenged by a coalition of 14 attorneys general under the Clayton Act as an anti-competitive move that would likely drive up prices, reduce the quality and quantity of services,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS