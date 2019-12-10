Telekom Execs Deny Less Competition Was Aim In Sprint Deal

Law360, New York (December 10, 2019, 9:23 PM EST) -- Top Deutsche Telekom executives denied Tuesday that a long-standing rationale for the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile was to reduce price competition in the U.S. wireless market, disputing claims by a coalition of states challenging the tie-up in New York federal court. The bench trial is weighing the fate of the federally approved merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-ranked national wireless carriers, respectively. The deal has been challenged by a coalition of 14 attorneys general under the Clayton Act as an anti-competitive move that would likely drive up prices, reduce the quality and quantity of services, and stifle...

