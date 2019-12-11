Sprint/T-Mobile Trial Judge Weighs Harm Claim Of $4B-$8B

Law360, New York (December 11, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday questioned the lead economics expert for a coalition of states challenging T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint, hearing claims that consumers could suffer billions in harm from a lack of competition in the U.S. wireless market. An antitrust expert testified Wednesday that consumers could lose more than $8 billion if a combined T-Mobile and Sprint coordinated with AT&T and Verizon to avoid price dips. (AP) In its third day, the antitrust bench trial is weighing the fate of the federally approved merger between the United States' third- and fourth-largest mobile wireless carriers, T-Mobile US Inc. and...

