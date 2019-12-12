Flashy T-Mobile CEO Touts 'Supercharged' Merger With Sprint

Law360, New York (December 12, 2019, 9:28 PM EST) -- T-Mobile CEO John Legere told a Manhattan federal court on Thursday that his company thrives on beating up on its rivals and that its merger with Sprint will benefit everyone, rebutting fears the deal will stifle competition. T-Mobile CEO John Legere, shown in photo from July, testified Thursday that prices would drop but data "speeds would grow 15-fold" under his company's merger with Sprint. (AP) The colorful executive — sporting a pink tie, long hair and sneakers — took the stand to paint a vision of a close-at-hand future with near-instantaneous wireless internet connectivity that enables autonomous driving and simultaneous translation, all...

