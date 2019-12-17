Dish CEO Touts His Co.'s Sweet Deal At T-Mobile/Sprint Trial

Law360, New York (December 17, 2019, 10:35 PM EST) -- Dish Network CEO Charlie Ergen told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice-brokered Sprint/T-Mobile merger deal gave Dish, an upstart entrant into the wireless market, everything it needs to compete against the major carriers. Satellite-TV provider Dish would become a fourth wireless service provider under conditions agreed to in the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. (AP) Ergen told U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero that the coalition of plaintiff states challenging the merger were wrong to predict that Dish would be a weak competitor in a post-merger marketplace, citing a litany of Dish's strengths including its ability to...

