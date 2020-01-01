Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

California Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The Golden State isn't lacking for high-stakes court battles in 2020, with legal experts keeping a close eye on litigation surrounding California's bankrupt utility, high-profile criminal trials against ex-Theranos executives, bellwether injury cases targeting Bayer AG and a trailblazing pay equity class action brought by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team.

Here is a look at the major legal fights attorneys in California and beyond will be following closely this year.

PG&E's Bankruptcy Zooms Along as Wildfire Threat Looms

The New Year will likely serve as a milestone moment for California's investor-owned utilities and the bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric Co. as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®