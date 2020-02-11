T-Mobile, Sprint Beat State-Led Merger Challenge

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:54 AM EST) -- A New York federal court on Tuesday refused to block the planned $56 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, rejecting a states-led challenge of a deal that had won approval by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission. Fourteen state attorneys general have lost their challenge to a planned merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, with a New York federal court on Tuesday refusing to halt the tie-up that had previously won approval from the DOJ and FCC. (AP) U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero issued an order siding with the companies and rejecting allegations from 14 Democratic attorneys general — led by...

