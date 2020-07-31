Major Merger Review Moments From The 1st Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many aspects of life and livelihood, but merger reviews were surprisingly unaffected during the first half the year. Here, Law360 looks at some major merger review developments since the start of 2020. Merger reviews in the U.S. and abroad continued moving along despite the pandemic, after enforcers issued advisories asking for more time to complete investigations while they shifted to remote work as a result of shutdowns imposed to help prevent the spread of the virus. A Dechert LLP report issued this month shows that the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission completed 17...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS