Avoiding Workplace Violence When Customers Refuse Masks

A comprehensive program would include a robust workplace violence prevention policy and a well-trained Threat Management Team, consisting of representatives from senior management, the company's Security, Human Resources, and Legal departments, and other relevant stakeholders. Threat Management Teams would provide onsite company personnel guidance on identifying concerning behavior and implementing threat management strategies to prevent incidents escalating over time to violent attacks.[14]

Avoiding the danger zone by moving to a safer location;





Reporting the incident to local security and safety resources as well as public emergency responders;





Notifying bystanders and customers or employees within the vicinity to the potential danger, allowing them to either escape, avoid the situation or seek shelter;





Providing first aid to injured persons when this can be done without placing anyone in further danger;





Complying with public emergency responders during their response to an incident;





Accounting for all employees to determine their status and location; and





Using the building's paging system to alert customers and employees of the incident, if applicable and possible.

