More Than 20 Firms Steered 2020's Largest Hospitality Deals

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- More than 20 law firms landed work on the 10 largest hospitality deals of 2020, four of which came in above the $1 billion mark. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP helped with the year's largest deal, Atlanta-based Inspire Brands Inc.'s purchase of Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. for more than $11 billion, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Gowling WLG, Jones Day and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and more than a dozen other law firms helped with the rest of the year's largest deals. Data from Dealogic, which tracks financial advisers but not legal advisers,...

