4 Takeaways From Antitrust Campaign Against Facebook

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- U.S. enforcers fired the latest salvos Wednesday in a mounting effort to rein in the dominance of large technology companies, accusing Facebook of monopolizing a market for social networking and seeking to unwind its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp. Separate cases brought by a group of attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission both seek a range of remedies, the most drastic being a potential divestiture of Instagram or WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Critics have long questioned why those deals weren't challenged at the time, said Stephen Calkins, a professor at Wayne State University Law School...

