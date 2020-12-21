AGs Say Their Facebook Antitrust Case Belongs With FTC's

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- The 48 attorneys general accusing Facebook of monopolization want to consolidate their case with one simultaneously filed by the Federal Trade Commission, telling a D.C. federal judge that both are pursuing similar legal theories and remedies. Friday's move to combine the cases has been expected since the enforcers filed their coordinated suits Dec. 9, the culmination of months of independent yet overlapping and interlocking investigations that have put Facebook and also Google at the core of snowballing antitrust backlash against technology giants that's been picking up mass in the U.S. and abroad. According to the attorneys general of 46 states plus the District of...

