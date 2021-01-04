Prep For Increased Pay Equity Enforcement In Gov't Contracts

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Come Jan. 20, former Vice President Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the U.S.' 46th president. In the run-up to the election, the Biden campaign focused on pay equity issues and closing the wage gap as part of its platform to appeal to female voters. For federal government contractors, this focus is likely to translate to renewed enforcement efforts on pay discrimination issues from the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. Although the OFCCP focuses on countering alleged discrimination by federal contractors in a variety of personnel transactions — such as hiring, promotions, pay and terminations — its compensation audits have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS