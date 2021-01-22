Time For Cos. To Walk The Walk On Environmental Justice

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- Companies now regularly report on a wide range of environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues — including climate change, board member diversity and renewables use, to name a few. For many companies, ESG concerns now drive or influence many business decisions: what is sold, what is bought, how facilities operate, who is hired and what groups are supported. Yet the environmental justice dimension of ESG — whether an entity's operations, practices and decisions disproportionally affect communities based on race, income, age, status or culture — largely remains unaddressed in most day-to-day business decisions. Typically, environmental justice is neither mentioned by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS