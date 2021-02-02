Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Slams 'Paltry' Extra Discovery Allowance In Google Case

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 12:11 AM EST) -- Google's efforts to limit the U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys general to 70 depositions total between their two search monopolization cases amounts to an improper "do-over," the DOJ and Colorado state enforcers told a D.C. federal judge.

In a pair of filings Friday, the DOJ, joined with a coalition of attorneys general from 35 states plus Puerto Rico, Guam and the District of Columbia, and Google laid out their perspectives on how to handle the voluminous discovery to come. The two filings were a DOJ brief spelling out the federal government's position, and a joint status report Google filed alongside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!