DOJ Slams 'Paltry' Extra Discovery Allowance In Google Case

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 12:11 AM EST) -- Google's efforts to limit the U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys general to 70 depositions total between their two search monopolization cases amounts to an improper "do-over," the DOJ and Colorado state enforcers told a D.C. federal judge. In a pair of filings Friday, the DOJ, joined with a coalition of attorneys general from 35 states plus Puerto Rico, Guam and the District of Columbia, and Google laid out their perspectives on how to handle the voluminous discovery to come. The two filings were a DOJ brief spelling out the federal government's position, and a joint status report Google filed alongside...

