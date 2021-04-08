AGs, FTC Fight To Keep Their Facebook Antitrust Suits Alive

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the attorneys general of most states are coming out swinging against Facebook's attempt to cut down their respective antitrust suits accusing the social media behemoth of illegal monopolization. The state and federal enforcers told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in a pair of Tuesday filings that they're bringing the suits to protect the public. Both the states and the FTC attacked Facebook's arguments that they had waited too long to bring their claims targeting the company's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, two burgeoning social media platforms that Facebook snapped up after they became immensely popular....

