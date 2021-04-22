FTC Lacks Facts For Antitrust Claims, Facebook Says

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission can't save its antitrust claims against Facebook with "an artificial construct" of a product market, and state attorneys general can't establish themselves as sovereign competition enforcers, the social media giant has told a D.C. federal judge. Facebook filed separate reply briefs Wednesday doubling down on its bids to dismiss the parallel antitrust suits accusing the company of scooping up Instagram and WhatsApp before they could become competitive threats and using access for app developers as a cudgel for control. The cases have not yet been consolidated, although they are in front of the same judge. Facebook had...

