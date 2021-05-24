Google's Antitrust Win Irrelevant To Facebook Suit, AGs Say

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Facebook can't use Google's win against advertisers and publishers that challenged its digital advertising business as a way to escape parallel antitrust lawsuits, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general told a D.C. federal judge Friday. In separate reply briefs, the FTC and a coalition of 46 attorneys general, including the top enforcers from the District of Columbia and Guam, assailed Facebook's notice of supplemental authority citing Google's case, which they say has nothing to do with their suits accusing Facebook of monopolizing the country's social networking market. "In re Google, a class action brought on behalf of a class...

