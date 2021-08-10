State AGs' Google Ad Suit Must Join Private Ones In NY

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday consolidated in New York some 20 lawsuits accusing Google of monopolizing the display advertising market, including a Texas-led state enforcers' case, finding that the attorneys general's complaint has more in common with the private suits than it has differences. The JPML combined the cases for pretrial proceedings, leaving the question of whether they will be combined for trial open for now. The cases, from the enforcers as well as from advertisers and publishers, all "present common factual questions" on Google's role in and impacts on the online display advertising services market, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS