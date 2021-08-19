IP Forecast: Ferring Seeks Sanctions Against Jones Day

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals will argue next week that Jones Day should be sanctioned for sparking a patent trial that never should have happened. In a hearing on Tuesday, Ferring will tell U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel that former Jones Day attorney Chris Harnett "baselessly" pushed a client, Serenity Pharmaceuticals, into a trial that sought joint inventorship of Ferring's patent for an anti-diuretic drug. Ferring says Serenity wanted to drop those claims, but Harnett wrongly warned that Ferring would pursue legal action against Serenity's executives if it did so. Ferring eventually beat the claims, but says it spent "well over one million...

