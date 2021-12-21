The Biggest Personal Injury Decisions And Verdicts Of 2021

By Y. Peter Kang (December 21, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Massive auto collision verdicts and major court rulings caught the attention of personal injury attorneys in 2021, including a U.S. Supreme Court decision clearing Nestle of child labor allegations and a precedential Third Circuit decision booting a coronavirus wrongful death suit back to state court. Here, Law360 looks back at some of the year's top decisions and jury verdicts. Supreme Court Rules for Nestle, Cargill in Child Labor Suit The U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled in favor of Nestle and Cargill in a lawsuit claiming the chocolate makers aided and abetted child slavery on African cocoa farms, reversing a ruling...

