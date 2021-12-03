EPA Promises $44B For Water Projects To States, Tribes

By Hannah Albarazi (December 3, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- A $44 billion slice of the recently passed $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package will soon be available to replace lead pipes and ensure clean drinking water nationwide, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator told state, tribal and territorial leaders, stressing that disadvantaged communities must get priority. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a letter Thursday this new investment in water infrastructure "is nothing short of transformational," describing it as "the single largest investment in water that the federal government has ever made." Regan said he recently traveled throughout Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, where he heard firsthand about "the systemic barriers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS