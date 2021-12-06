Sackler Family Denies Pre-Ch. 11 Looting Of Purdue Pharma

By Vince Sullivan (December 6, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Members of the Sackler family who own drugmaker Purdue Pharma told a New York federal judge Monday that they did not increase transfers of cash out of the business in the run-up to its 2019 Chapter 11 filing, and instead left the company with more unrestricted cash than ever before at that time. The New York federal court's concern centered on the possibility that the Sacklers siphoned excess cash from Purdue Pharma in anticipation of a bankruptcy filing, then used some of that money to buy themselves releases of claims against them. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The families of Raymond and Mortimer Sackler, which own Purdue, filed...

