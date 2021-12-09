How 11th Circ. Ruling Dominated 2021 COVID Insurance Cases

By Hugh Lumpkin and Garrett Nemeroff (December 9, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Despite being a case about construction dust and debris, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit's opinion in Mama Jo's Inc. v. Sparta Insurance Co.[1] had a pervasive and unwarranted effect this year on coverage for business interruption losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal courts across the country have extended Mama Jo's to the COVID-19 context largely without question and continue to cite Mama Jo's as support for the dismissal of lawsuits brought to recover losses caused by COVID-19. Mama Jo's has been cited over a hundred times since it was issued in August 2020, including 88 times...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS