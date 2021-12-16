Purdue Pharma's Ch. 11 Plan Is Unraveled On Appeal

By Rick Archer (December 16, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge overturned the confirmation of Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan on Thursday, finding the bankruptcy court did not have the legal right to release claims against the company's owners in the Sackler family. A judge undid Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan on Thursday, finding that the Bankruptcy Code does not authorize nonconsensual third-party releases against nondebtor parties. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey) In a 142-page opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that the Bankruptcy Code does not authorize nonconsensual third-party releases against nondebtor parties, such as the releases for the Sacklers under the plan approved by the bankruptcy...

