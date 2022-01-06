States Oppose Purdue's 2nd Circ. Appeal Try In Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (January 6, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- Numerous states filed briefs Thursday in New York federal court opposing the request by bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma to appeal the unraveling of its Chapter 11 plan to the Second Circuit, arguing that the appeal would further delay resolution of the case. In the briefs, states including California, Connecticut, Maryland as well as the District of Columbia said allowing the debtor's appeal of the order that vacated the confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan to go forward would put off any potential negotiations between Purdue, its owners and opioid injury claimants. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon ruled last month that...

