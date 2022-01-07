Purdue Ch. 11 Appeal Can Go To 2nd Circ., NY Judge Rules

By Vince Sullivan (January 7, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- The New York federal judge who torpedoed the Chapter 11 plan of drugmaker Purdue Pharma last month said Friday that the company and its owners can appeal her decision to the Second Circuit, but only if they do so quickly to help bring the dispute over plan releases to a close. Purdue entered bankruptcy in September 2019 after reaching a deal with 24 state governments to settle claims that the company's sales of OxyContin helped create the U.S. opioid crisis. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said that allowing an appeal over the permissibility of nonconsensual releases of...

