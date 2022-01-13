Chamber, State Groups Press Congress To Pass Privacy Law

By Allison Grande (January 13, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and local business organizations from New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, California and two dozen other states fired off a letter Thursday imploring Congress to act on long-running efforts to pass federal privacy legislation that would establish robust protections for consumers' data and be enforced by federal and state regulators. The coalition argued in their letter that it's been 1,285 days since California in June 2018 became the first U.S. state to put on the books comprehensive privacy legislation that requires businesses to ensure that consumers can access, delete and opt out of the sale of their personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS