DOJ Tells DC Circ. To Reassemble States' Facebook Claims

By Bryan Koenig (January 31, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has thrown its weight behind 48 attorneys general trying to revive their lawsuit accusing Facebook of illegally monopolizing personal social networking services, telling the D.C. Circuit that a district judge wrongly broke the suit down without looking at the allegations cumulatively. The DOJ Antitrust Division was one of several parties to file amicus briefs Friday backing the coalition of enforcers from 46 states, the District of Columbia and Guam trying to upend a district court's conclusion that they waited too long to challenge conduct that included the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp by the company now...

