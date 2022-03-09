Tribes Say States Owe Them Part Of Purdue's New $5.5B Deal

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 9, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Tribal Leadership Committee objected to the approval of Purdue Pharma's new $5.5 billion settlement, claiming that part of the settlement money set aside for several states and local governments will not give the tribes their agreed-upon 3% of the shunted $277 million portion. In an objection filed Tuesday, the TLC argued that, while a $4.3 billion settlement plan negotiated between parties in 2020 stated that the TLC would receive approximately 3% of all funds to be paid to the states and local governments, the bankrupt drugmaker's new Chapter 11 settlement allegedly shows that the tribes would not receive what they...

