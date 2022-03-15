Meta Asks DC Circ. Not To Revive States' Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman (March 15, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. urged the D.C. Circuit on Monday to affirm the dismissal of a complaint from state enforcers accusing it of violating antitrust law, arguing that a lower court was right to toss allegations about conduct that ended years ago. A contingent of 48 attorneys general is appealing last year's dismissal of their case targeting Facebook's past acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as restrictions on third-party developers that access its social networks. Meta argued in its brief on Monday that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia correctly dismissed the "stale claims" targeting acquisitions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS