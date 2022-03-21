DOJ Says Google Abusing Attorney-Client Privilege Claims

By Matthew Perlman (March 21, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice wants Google sanctioned in the search advertising monopolization case over allegations that the company trains employees to help shield documents from discovery by making them appear privileged. The DOJ and several states filed a redacted version Monday of a previously sealed motion for sanctions against Google, accusing the search giant of making "extensive and intentional efforts" to misuse attorney-client privilege in order to shield communications from discovery in the case. According to the government, Google has for years been telling its employees to label any written communications involving the contracts being targeted in the case as...

