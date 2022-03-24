Google Says Attys CC'd Under Legit Rules, Not Fake Privilege

By Bryan Koenig (March 24, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Google told a D.C. federal judge Thursday there was nothing nefarious about company training instructing employees to copy attorneys on certain communications and marking them as privileged, assailing a U.S. Department of Justice sanctions bid accusing the search giant of trying to "hide potential evidence" with false privilege labels. According to Google, the "communicate with care" training material represents nothing more than "legitimate guidance" for how workers should speak with in-house counsel. Instead of representing a how-to guide to hide evidence, as the government contends, Google said the training material actually cautions that simply labeling an email as privileged does not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS