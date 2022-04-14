'Take-Home' COVID And Emerging Liability Insurance Issues

By Melissa D'Alelio and Michael Collier (April 14, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Much like the virus itself, legal theories regarding COVID-19 continue to mutate. While property insurers still face the brunt of virus-based lawsuits in the form of business-interruption coverage disputes, the landscape may be shifting with an increase in litigation around so-called take-home COVID-19. This time, insureds and their commercial general liability insurers are in the crosshairs. Take-Home Liability Is Not Novel Take-home liability is not a novel concept. Indeed, it garnered prominence through lawsuits filed by persons who contracted mesothelioma after members of their households purportedly brought home asbestos-covered clothes from their place of employment. Take-home COVID-19 is based on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS