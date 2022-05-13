States Say Purdue CEO Should Answer For Opioid Crisis Role

By Rick Archer (May 13, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A group of state attorneys general have once again objected to proposed bonus payments for Purdue Pharma LP's CEO, telling a New York bankruptcy judge that he was a part of the corporate culture that led to the national opioid crisis. In a motion filed Wednesday, the group of 24 states and Washington, D.C., said the court should reject Purdue's request to pay CEO Craig Landau $3 million in performance-based bonuses, saying he failed to take action to stop Purdue's opioid-related wrongdoing during the two decades he spent as one of the company executives. "The need to address Dr. Landau's failures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS