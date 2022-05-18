Purdue Ch. 11 Bonus Plan For CEO, Others Gets Judge's OK

By Jeff Montgomery (May 18, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Timing adjustments and tweaks defused the limited objections to a $33.8 million bonus package for top officers and key employees of bankrupt Purdue Pharma LP, with the plan winning approval Wednesday from a federal bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain's authorization covered a $5.4 million key employee incentive plan that would allocate $3.05 million to CEO Craig Landau and nearly $2.32 million to the company's executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, The nearly $28.4 million in retention bonuses will go to 483 employees, including 18 who are vice presidents or higher...

