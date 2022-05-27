Google Settles Play Store Suit With App Developers

By Bryan Koenig (May 27, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Google is following in Apple's footsteps with a newly-announced deal resolving claims from app developers even as it continues to battle antitrust allegations over the Android Play Store from Epic Games, state attorneys general and consumers who sought class certification Thursday. Developers behind smaller apps — in the Google case, those with $2 million in annual sales or less — have so far been the only plaintiffs willing to settle their parts of the respective California federal court cases accusing Google and Apple of anti-competitively excluding competing app stores from their operating systems and insisting on the use of an exclusive...

