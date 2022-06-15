Judge Trims CEO's Bonus Pay At His Last Purdue Hearing

By Rick Archer (June 15, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday wound down more than two and a half years presiding over Purdue Pharma LP's contentious Chapter 11 with a ruling approving a trimmed-down incentive payment package for the opioid maker's CEO. In what will likely be his last bench ruling in the Purdue case, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved up to just over $2.5 million in company performance-based payments for Purdue CEO Craig Landau, an amount cut down from an original $3 million proposal after a deal between Purdue and objecting state governments. The virtual hearing was the last scheduled hearing in the Purdue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS