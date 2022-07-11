Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 11, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Images of the Delaware Chancery Court filled many a Twitter thread last week after the company said it would bring Elon Musk to justice for walking away from a $44 billion promise. Other post-holiday fireworks included several multimillion-dollar settlements, the breakup of a company board and an irritated slap-down from the court's top chancellor. Top News Twitter Inc. vowed to sue billionaire Elon Musk in Delaware's Chancery Court after the Tesla Inc. CEO pulled out of his $44 billion deal to buy the company. In a letter to the social media platform, Musk accused Twitter of making "false and misleading" statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS