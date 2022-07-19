Tort Report: Google Urges Justices To Ax Terror Aid Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (July 19, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Google's plea for the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a terrorism aid suit and yet another Fifth Circuit remand of a coronavirus death suit lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Google Asks Justices To Reject Terrorism Aid Case Google has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a bid to revive a suit accusing its YouTube unit of aiding terrorist attacks in Paris, telling the justices that the petition for certiorari — addressing issues of website immunity — is no different than the 20 other petitions the...

