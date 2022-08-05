Scouts' Plan Mostly Approved, Jones Hit With $50M Verdicts

By Vince Sullivan (August 5, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America got a court's nod for the linchpin of its $2.7 billion Chapter 11 plan, the defamation damages trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his bankrupt media enterprise resulted in nearly $50 million in damages, and customers of cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital can withdraw their cash from custodial accounts. This is the week in bankruptcy. Yellow Light A Delaware bankruptcy judge on July 29 approved major parts of the Chapter 11 plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America to deal with more than 80,000 claims of childhood sexual abuse, including the creation of a $2.7 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS