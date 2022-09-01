6 Texas Cases To Watch This Fall

By Katie Buehler (September 1, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Texas federal courts will review blockbuster free speech cases tackling the state's social media and government contracting laws this fall, while state courts take on weighty energy royalty and settlement credit questions. In the free speech cases, the Fifth Circuit is reviewing the constitutionality of a Texas law prohibiting social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook from banning users based on their viewpoints and whether the state can require government entities to contract only with companies that agree not to boycott Israel. The appellate court is also weighing a constitutional challenge brought by Dallas strip clubs alleging their hours of operation...

