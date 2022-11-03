A Divided Congress May Increase Companies' Political Risks

By Kristina Moore and Alexander Miehls (November 3, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- In one of the most tumultuous periods in recent political memory, voters in the U.S. will return to the polls next week to select their representatives and decide majority control of the U.S. Congress, including the gavels of its most impactful and influential committees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS